EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

