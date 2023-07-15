EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $1.56 Million in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,831,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,919,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,161,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,241,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

