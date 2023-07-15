EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,346 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,092. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

