EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.7 %

HLI stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

