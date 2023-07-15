Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 55.5% in June

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 314,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,901. The company has a market cap of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIGR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.