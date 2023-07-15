ELIS Price Hits $0.0413 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. ELIS has a market cap of $8.25 million and $1,180.04 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.51 or 1.00028923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04432144 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $496.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

