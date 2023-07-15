Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 508.6% in June

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 508.6% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Price Performance

Engie stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Engie has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Engie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $1.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Engie’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

