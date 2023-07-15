Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $57,600.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRDA stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

