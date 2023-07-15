Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,049,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

