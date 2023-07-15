EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,689 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

