EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Hits $133.77 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. EOS has a total market cap of $844.50 million and approximately $133.77 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002093 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003039 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,879,803 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,875,123 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

