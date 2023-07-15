EOS One Day Trading Volume Hits $199.67 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002608 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $867.81 million and approximately $199.67 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,841,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,840,297 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

