EOS One Day Trading Volume Hits $199.67 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002608 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $867.81 million and approximately $199.67 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008879 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,841,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,840,297 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
