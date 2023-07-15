ERC20 Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $67.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,306.03 or 1.00044399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01053861 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $371.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.