Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.56 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.56 million and $254,921.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,297.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00312756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.38 or 0.00836314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00543736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00063542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00122406 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,491,173 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

