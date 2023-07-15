Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.10

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $18.58. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 8,230 shares traded.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

