EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 431.6% in June

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 431.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 0.3 %

ESLOY opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $102.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.4474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

