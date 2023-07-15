Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,929.88 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $231.97 billion and $4.58 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,929.88 or 0.06367615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,201,621 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

