EULAV Asset Management Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

