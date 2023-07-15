Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE EE opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

