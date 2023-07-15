Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

