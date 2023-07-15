Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 4,440,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,700. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

