Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

