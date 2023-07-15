FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 115.6% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of FATBB stock remained flat at $6.53 on Friday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.30.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
