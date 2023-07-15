FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 115.6% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBB stock remained flat at $6.53 on Friday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

About FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Free Report ) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

