Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Shares Down 2.3%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
Fat Tail Risk ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fat Tail Risk ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.