Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.20.

Shares of RACE opened at $328.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

