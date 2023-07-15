Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Down 68.0% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 26,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,663. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBO Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

