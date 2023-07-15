Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Down 68.0% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 26,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,663. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
