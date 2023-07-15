Financial Comparison: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 2.97% 14.57% 1.59% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares James River Group and Lancashire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $813.70 million 0.83 $30.97 million $0.52 34.50 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.83

Analyst Recommendations

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for James River Group and Lancashire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00

James River Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.59%. Lancashire has a consensus price target of $698.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8,574.95%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than James River Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. James River Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lancashire is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

James River Group beats Lancashire on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, light manufacturing, other light to medium hazard risks, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

