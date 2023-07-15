Financial Contrast: AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) versus Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMMO and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 2 3 2 0 2.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus target price of $245.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than AMMO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 5.27% 17.41% 5.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares AMMO and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.8% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMMO and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $191.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries $10.68 billion 0.85 $579.00 million $14.18 16.10

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats AMMO on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides life-cycle sustainment services to the U.S. Navy fleet and other maritime customers; high-end information technology and mission-based solutions for Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence, and federal civilian customers; nuclear management and operations and environmental management services for the Department of Energy, DoD, state and local governments, and private sector companies; fleet sustainment; nuclear and environmental services; and unmanned systems. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

