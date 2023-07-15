Financial Contrast: Evolva (ELVAF) vs. The Competition

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) is one of 368 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evolva to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolva and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 573 1296 3848 25 2.58

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.86%. Given Evolva’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -59.50 Evolva Competitors $121.82 million -$19.86 million 13.74

This table compares Evolva and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Evolva’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -9,636.54% -226.57% -20.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolva peers beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

