First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFMH traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. First Farmers and Merchants has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

