First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.