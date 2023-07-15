First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 718 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.77 and its 200-day moving average is $499.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

