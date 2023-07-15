First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 148,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $38.53.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

