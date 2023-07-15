First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

