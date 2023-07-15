First National Corp MA ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $803,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

