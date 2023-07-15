First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

