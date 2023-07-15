First National Corp MA ADV Makes New $424,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after purchasing an additional 886,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.