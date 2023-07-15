First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 39,301 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,853,000 after buying an additional 1,305,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after buying an additional 2,675,540 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.