First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

