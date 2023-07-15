First National Corp MA ADV Sells 2,905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

