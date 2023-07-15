First National Corp MA ADV Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.