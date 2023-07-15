First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

FNRN remained flat at $7.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.42. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 26.59%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

