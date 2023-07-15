First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.37. 542,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 180,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

