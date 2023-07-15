First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 50,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,260. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $73.47.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.