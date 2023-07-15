First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 50,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,260. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $73.47.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

