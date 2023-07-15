First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 741,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
