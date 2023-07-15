First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

