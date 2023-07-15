Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Five9 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $892,791.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,258 shares of company stock worth $20,724,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

