Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FLC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,339. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

