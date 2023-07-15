Flare Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $269.42 million and $7.37 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 19,371,915,870 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,921,489,624.627914 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01404079 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $9,760,863.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

