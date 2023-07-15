Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $378.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.42 and its 200 day moving average is $350.72. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

